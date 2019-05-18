Chattanooga is going to have its first ever LEGO convention when the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention arrives to the Chattanooga Convention Center in 2019: May 18 and 19. The event is building on LEGO's amazing popularity and ingenuity with awesome attractions all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks.

At past events, the team at BrickUniverse has witnessed thousands of LEGO fans show up to enjoy live LEGO builds, the Building Zone with thousands of LEGO bricks for attendees to build with, and select galleries of amazing and lifesized LEGO models. The organizers has predicted that the Chattanooga event will be one of the best that they have ever produced and will be sold-out.

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes will be coming from San Diego, California to showcase over 30 of his select LEGO displays including an 8-foot high LEGO Model of New York City's Woolworth Building. He will be in attendance all weekend and will be able to talk to attendees on his life as a professional LEGO artist and how they, too, can be LEGO master builders.

Additionally, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will be bringing over 50 massive LEGO models of famous landmarks from around the world. See the largest skyscraper in the world, Burj Khalifa, the full Westminster Palace in London, and more famous landmarks all built from LEGO bricks! Both artists have had exhibitions around the world: London, Chicago, Dallas, Copenhagen, and New York.

Other attractions include

LEGO Friends Building Area: tons of LEGO Friends bricks to built with

Big Brick Building: younger visitors can explore imagination through building with larger LEGO Duplo bricks

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise and goodies

Star Wars Zone: build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR WARS themed bricks

The Building Zone: thousands of bricks laid out for attendees to build with

And more!

Tickets ($15) are available for either Saturday, May 18 or Sunday, May 19. Tickets for the event typically sell out, so early booking is advised a www.brickuniverse.com/chattanooga