BrickUniverse Chattanooga: the ultimate LEGO fan experience that will take over the Chattanooga Convention Center on May 18 and 19.

Choose from Saturday or Sunday admission, and experience hands-on LEGO attractions and activities built to inspire, educate, and entertain. This fun, family-friendly event will have tons of amazing LEGO creations to gawk at, building zones to unleash your creative energy, and vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures, and accessories.