Fifth Annual Shine Celebration

Bridge Christian Church and The City of Chattanooga’s Youth and Family Development Department will be hosting the Fifth Annual SHINE, a celebration to honor individuals with special needs, on Friday, May 5th from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Chattanoogan hotel’s Ballroom.

“SHINE is the best night of the year for our church,” says Pastor David Sternberg of Bridge Christian Church. “It's not just an event, but an extravagant party to celebrate those who matter! We have grown to over 400 participants and hope that continues as SHINE turns five this year.”

At the Fifth Annual SHINE, Chattanooga-area residents with special needs and their families will be showered with love, dinner, dancing, entertainment, pampering and warm fellowship. The event is open to all residents with special needs and is free for families and caregivers. Participants are encouraged to wear what they are most comfortable in, from formal attire to jeans.

When guests arrive at The Chattanoogan, a professional photographer will take pictures of participants as they walk down the red carpet. Photographers will also capture candid images throughout the evening, and there will be photography booths set up in the ballroom.

Participants will enjoy a wide variety of entertainment and dancing to music provided by DJ Livewire. The Chattanoogan hotel’s talented culinary team will be providing a delicious buffet dinner and desserts.

Volunteers will spend time with guests during the evening’s festivities. Caregivers have the option of being pampered in the Caregiver Relaxation Room, a designated area for caregivers to enjoy rest and relaxation while their loved ones takes part in fun activities. Massages, mini-manicures and mini-pedicures will be provided at no charge by the staff from SpaGo.

There is limited availability, and participants are encouraged to pre-register in advance at www.shinechattanooga.org or by calling Bridge Christian Church at (423) 463-0202. Interested volunteers and potential donors may also call the church office or sign up online.

Bridge Christian Church is a non-denominational, independent Christian Church that was founded in 2010. Gatherings are held at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at Westview Elementary School in the East Brainerd community of Chattanooga. For more information about Bridge Christian Church, call the church at (423) 463-0202 or visit the church’s Website at www.bridgechristian.org.

The Chattanooga Youth and Family Development Department’s Therapeutic Recreation Division provides leisure and recreational opportunities for area youth and adults with physical, cognitive and/or emotional disabilities. Through its programs, education and advocacy, individuals can build confidence, improve physical and cognitive abilities, expand support and social networks, and enhance overall quality of life.