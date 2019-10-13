Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony, under the direction of Ken Parsons, will present a concert themed “British Band Classics” on October 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The event will feature the works of composers such as Ralph Vaughan Williams, Percy Grainger, and Haydn Wood. All are welcome to attend free of charge. For more information call 423.236.2880 or visit southern.edu/musicevents.
British Band Classics
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
