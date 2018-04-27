Broad Stroke Artists' exhibit of Harmony at Exum Gallery

Broad Stroke Artists make their debut appearance at Exum Gallery in an exhibit entitled Harmony. The opening reception is Friday, April 27, from 5-7. The show runs until June 3. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 305 West 7th Street at Pine in Chattanooga.

Each of the members of the group is an accomplished artist in her own right but it is the debut exhibit of the Broad Stroke Artists. Not only is it the first exhibit in this area of this diverse group but it is also the debut of many new pieces of art. This show reveals not only a wide array of acrylic and mixed media paintings but also a most interesting exhibit of assemblages. The assemblages are made of an olio of found objects. The found objects are reassembled into a completely new and intriguing piece of art.

The Broad Stroke Artists group has six accomplished artists from Chattanooga, Ooltewah, Cleveland and North Georgia. Lupina Poi Haney, Faye Ives, Vicki Styons, Lorraine Perkins, Kathleen Pacenti, and Janice Kennedy have painted together, learned from each other, laughed together and become artistic friends. As members of the group bonded and grew in their artistic accomplishments, they decided to take it a step further and begin to exhibit together. Although the work is as diverse as the individuals, there is a blending of the art when shown together that is very harmonious.

The exhibit gives a seemingly seamless transitioning through abstract compositions, impressionism, and expressionism to more realistic depictions. The assemblages are truly the icing on the cake with sometimes a bit of whimsy. With such a variety of art pieces, “Harmony” is certainly a most appropriate name for this group’s refreshing exhibit.