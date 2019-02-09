Broad Stroke Artists are 6 local professional artists who will showing their 2D and 3D art at the exciting new Art Gallery inside WanderLinger Brewing Company. Faye Ives, Janice Kennedy, Lupina Poi Haney, Lorraine Perkins, Kathleen Pacenti and Vicki Styons will have their work exhibited for the opening reception on February 9 from 7:30-10:30. The show will run through March 3. This fun event will be held at the hottest new place to hit the area. WanderLinger not only offers the finest in craft beer but they also encourage the other arts as well with an art gallery for visual arts and by hosting live music at least 3 times a week. This is not an event that you want to miss.
Broad Stroke Artists
WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
