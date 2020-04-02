Broad Way, art exhibit and reception by Broad Stroke Artists at Ringgold Art and Frame

There’s a new art show by Broad Stroke Artists debuting at Ringgold Art and Frame Gallery. The exhibit, Broad Way, just like New York City’s Broadway, offers a variety of choices so there’s something to please everyone. If you are a fan of Westerns or history, paintings like Faye Ives’ Chieftain might suit your taste. Vicki Styons’ Circus Guys would lend appeal to those with a bit more action bent. Lorraine Perkins composed Fluidity for those who fancy something avant-garde. Mystery buffs will be drawn to Window View by Lupina Haney. And for the romantics, a backdrop of Lattice and Latches by Janice Kennedy sets the mood.

Lupina Poi Haney, Faye Ives, Vicki Styons, Lorraine Perkins, Kathleen Pacenti, and Janice Kennedy are the six accomplished artists who comprise the Broad Stroke Artists. The group coalesced in a weekly open studio at Art Creations at Hamilton Place. Their personalities blended well and friendships formed. They decided to name their group and begin exhibiting together. Although the group has exhibited together many times in the last couple of years, it is the first time that their work has been shown in Ringgold.

The exhibit will be hosted by Ringgold Art and Frame Gallery from April 1-April 30 with the opening reception on Thursday, April 2, from 5-7. The public is invited to join the artists for light refreshments and a lively discussion with the artists. The gallery is located at 7825 Nashville St, Ringgold, GA 30736. The phone number is (706) 935-2844.