Broadway Tonight!

to

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Experience Broadway's best, right here in the Scenic City!

For one night only, the CSO is joined by Mamie Parris (Cats, School of Rock, Unmasked) and Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies: The Phantom Returns, The Phantom of the Opera, Unmasked) for an extraordinary performance featuring hits from the classics and today’s most exciting shows, including tunes from Wicked, Hamilton, Cats, and more!

Student/Child Discount Tickets available: call 423-267-8583 to purchase Student/Child Discount Tickets

Info

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
423-267-8583
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Broadway Tonight! - 2022-03-19 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Broadway Tonight! - 2022-03-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Broadway Tonight! - 2022-03-19 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Broadway Tonight! - 2022-03-19 19:30:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 16, 2022

Thursday

March 17, 2022

Friday

March 18, 2022

Saturday

March 19, 2022

Sunday

March 20, 2022

Monday

March 21, 2022

Tuesday

March 22, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours