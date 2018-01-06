Broke Down Hound with Crosstown Allstars
Clyde's On Main 122 W Main St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic With Courtney & Ivan
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
-
This & ThatTrivia with Jordan Hallquist
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Education & LearningDrinking Liberally
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Education & LearningPublic Garden Seminar: "Square Foot Gardening"
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
-
-
ComedyComedy Open Mic
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
-
Education & LearningCreating A 2018 Vision Board
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Megan Saunders
Friday
-
Theater & DanceMovement Arts Collective Open House
-
Art & ExhibitionsStart with Art First Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsArt to Warm the Heart Opening Reception
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Saturday
-
Education & LearningA Day of Practice for the New Year
-
Education & LearningCreating A Life You Love In 2018
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Von Vamps
-
Concerts & Live MusicVon Wamps
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Bird And The Bear
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Bird And The Bear
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceJourney Dance
Monday
-
Art & ExhibitionsWonderland
-
-
Theater & DanceNew Year Bellydance Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningThe Way Of Cha: Oolong
-
Education & LearningWhat is Sustainable Landscaping?
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic