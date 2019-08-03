Come hear a night of Indie-Americana/Pop music from Nashville based band, Bronte Fall.

$10 Donation Appreciated

Homemade Cookies and Brownies Served!

Coffee and Tea available too.

Founded by lead singer and songwriter, Teri Bracken, in the winter of 2015, Bronte Fall is an Indie-Pop/Americana group out of Chicago, IL. Bracken was initially drawn to the Bronte Sisters' story during her undergraduate experience- outspoken female authors who dared to have a voice in a time when women did not. She found their novels unedited, honest, modern, and, at times, deliciously impolite. That is the dialogue she strives to continue with Bronte Fall. The band blends a Pop songwriting aesthetic with Roots Rock musical influences. Bronte Fall released their debut album in May 2017. Their 2018 release, single Grand Marnier, steps more definitively into an Americana realm, with a swung feel and pedal steel overtones.

