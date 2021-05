Other Brothers and ET

The Fabulous Furry Fabricators of Grateful Soul, Folk-N-Weirdgrass Return! Every other Sunday, The Other Brothers will take the stage with special guest E.T. starting at 6pm.

This is a FREE show.

Stay for dinner! Our kitchen is open until 9PM. Chef Carolyn has crafted a delicious menu with featured weekly specials!

Family friendly until 9PM.