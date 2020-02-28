The Other Brothers

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

An improvisational jug band comprised of Jon Wimpee (guitar, vocals), BJ Hightower (bass,vocals), Joe Rodgers-Jones (percussion), and Joe Dill (banjo, vocals), The Other Brothers are melting hearts and stealing faces with a diverse and ever growing repertoire that will entertain audiences with a unique blend of music, magic, and showmanship.

While the Other Brothers delve capably into the Jerry Garcia and Grateful Dead catalog, they aren’t obsessive about note-for-note reproductions; focused more on evoking the same spirit...then adding their own subtle psychedelic southern twist. Our performances may include traditional bluegrass, country, folk, jazz, or a myriad of hits from the 60s, 70s, 80’s or 90’s (is there polka in the future?). While surprises are very likely, you can count on music that will bring an audience to their feet.

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4232661996
