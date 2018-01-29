Bruce Katz and Jeremy Nowak Book Signing

Mayor Andy Berke, The Enterprise Center, and The Company Lab (Co.Lab) are pleased to welcome Bruce Katz, Centennial Scholar at the Brookings Institution, and Jeremy Nowak from the Drexel University Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation to Chattanooga to sign copies of their new book, “The New Localism: How Cities Can Thrive In the Age of Populism” at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 29 at the Edney Innovation Center (1100 Market St.).

Following the book signing, Katz will give remarks at 5:30 p.m., and then there will be a panel discussion with Nowak and Mayor Berke, moderated by Marcus Shaw of Co.Lab.

This event is Katz and Nowak’s only public appearance in Tennessee in support of the book. It is free and open to the public, but reservations are encouraged at http://bit.ly/2FhYNxT.

The authors define the New Localism as “a problem-solving practice and governing philosophy for the 21st century. It emerged out of pragmatism—out of the need to rescue communities in decline—but is increasingly focused on linking local communities to the growth sectors of the global economy in ways both inclusive and environmentally sustainable.” The book uses Chattanooga as an example of how this pragmatic, solutions-oriented approach has produced some remarkable economic and community development successes in our community.

“Bruce Katz and Jeremy Nowak have spent their careers advancing bold insights and practical ideas about how cities can become more competitive, attractive, livable, and prosperous,” said Mayor Berke. “Chattanooga has been a place where many of their ideas have taken root with tremendous success, evidenced in our rising wages, thriving startup community, and tremendous private-sector investments throughout our city.”

Katz and Nowak’s visit to Chattanooga coincides with a number of exciting developments in Chattanooga’s Innovation District, including the upcoming release of a months-long public planning process. The Enterprise Center organized the process to maximize the potential of the Innovation District.

“We founded the Innovation District several years ago as a kind of living experiment in shaping Chattanooga’s future,” said Ken Hays, President of The Enterprise Center. “We believed that by intentionally bringing talented knowledge workers together and giving them the tools and resources they need to thrive, we could spark the kind of innovations that will help prepare Chattanooga for the 21st century economy -- and we were right. If we’re going to sustain our success, we need to make some strategic, visionary choices today about where and how to invest our financial, human, and social capital tomorrow. Our new plan will guide us as we build on our existing achievements, invite new partners to support our work, and push our innovation economy farther and faster.”