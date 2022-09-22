Bryan Smith: National Geographic Filmmaker

× Expand Pablo Durana Bryan Smith, a renowned non-fiction adventure filmmaker, will speak at Southern Adventist University on "Capturing the Impossible."

Bryan Smith, a renowned non-fiction adventure filmmaker, will be speaking at Southern Adventist University on Thursday, September 22, at 7:30 p.m. Smith’s presentation, titled “Capturing the Impossible,” will feature inspiring stories and videos from his extensive work with National Geographic, Discovery, Disney, and more. The event will take place in Southern’s Iles P.E. Center, and tickets will be $10 per person at the door (free with a Southern ID). For more information, call 423.236.2814.