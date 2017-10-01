BTS Ensemble

St. Luke UMC is excited to be hosting a FREE concert to celebrate the man, the life, and the legacy of Booker T. Scruggs II on October 1, 2017 at 3:00 pm, just one day before Booker would have turned 75 years old. The BTS (Booker T Scruggs II) Ensemble will be performing, and including several guest musicians. There will also be an opportunity to learn more about and contribute to the Booker T. Scruggs II Youth Foundation Fund at Bethlehem-Wiley UMC.