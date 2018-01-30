Bubba & The Beast

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

A different kind of fairy tale. A gay redneck trailer trash musical parody of the classic Disney cartoon written by local comedian, Bubba Que, and performed by a cast of the city's best comedians. For Twisted Disney lovers everywhere! This production is Rated R.

Info
The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Comedy, Theater & Dance
423-629-2233
