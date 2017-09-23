Buddy Walk

AT&T Field 201 Power Alley, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Get ready to dance, play, and raise awareness for our loved ones with Down syndrome with the Imagination Movers!  This children’s rock band appeals to preschoolers, school-aged kids, parents and young adults with the songs featured on their Disney television show!

The Chattanooga Down Syndrome Society is excited to bring the band’s high-energy entertainment to this year's Buddy Walk, a great day to celebrate the abilities of the members of our community with Down syndrome. Enjoy the second annual Buddy Strut, where all individuals with DS are celebrated for their accomplishments!

For the first time, job resources will be available as well as organizations that provide support to our families all year long.Create a team or make a donation at www.ds-stride.org/chattanoogabuddywalk

