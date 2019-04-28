Bug-a-Palüza

Camp Jordan Park 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

Bug-a-Palüza, brought to you by the Scenic City Volks Folks, is a two-day-long festival at Camp Jordan featuring a Volkswagen car show that started in 1999. It is one of the largest annual VW events in the region with a groovy swap meet, contests and prizes. All admission proceeds, and a portion of concession proceeds, will support families at Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House.

Bug-a-Palüza has thousands of attendees, hundreds of show cars and over 100 vendors for you to check out. If you are interested in entering your Volkswagen for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind trophy, there are 39 show classes for both air-cooled and water-cooled VWs.

Dates: Saturday, April 27, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 28, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Camp Jordan in East Ridge (Located off Interstate 75, exit 1)

Admission is $5 per person (Free for children 12 and under)

For more information or questions regarding the event, visit bugapaluza.com.

Camp Jordan Park 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, Tennessee 37412
