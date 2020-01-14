In this class, you will learn the tools to build confidence, overcome your inner critic and reframe rejection in your sales career.

Learn how to build your confidence in sales by:

Release fear around sales

Learn how to articulate your value add

Reframe the meaning of failure and rejection

Uplevel your confidence through commitment.

About the teacher:

Christina Wright is the CEO & Founder of The Sustainable Soul & The Sustainable Soul Sisterhood, a women's empowerment coaching company & community. She helps women overcome impostor syndrome & playing small through sales, leadership & strategy coaching. An Atlanta native, Christina moved to Chattanooga aka Heaven on Earth almost 4 years ago. For the past 3 years she has been helping women unpack their self love & self worth stories so they can show up authentically & intentionally on the daily. Christina is a graduate of The University of Georgia and tapped out of the corporate America rat race as a VP of Business Development. She & her husband are foster parents to teen boys & she mentors young ladies at CGLA.