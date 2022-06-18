Building a Butterfly Nursery

× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County MGHC 3rd Saturday Classes

Newly minted Master Gardeners and nature lovers Becky Donaldson and Kym Martin will share their experience, knowledge and passion for raising butterflies. As part of their presentation, they will demonstrate how to build butterfly enclosures with a few readily available materials, so we can all raise butterflies and increase their population! Focusing on Black Swallowtails and Monarchs, they will also provide information about host plants, the butterfly life cycle, how to spot eggs and caterpillars, and how to release them into the wild. Becky's yard is both a Certified Monarch Waystation and Wildlife Habitat. Passionate about wildlife, she has been an intern at the Birmingham Zoo, Docent at the TN Aquarium, and currently volunteers at a local wildlife rescue center. Kym has been raising Monarch's for three years and released sixty-five last year! She is working towards certifying her garden as a Monarch Waystation and is persuading her neighbors to let her plant native milkweed in their yards! Please join us and feel free to bring a medium size or larger flower pot with potting soil and a tomato cage to build your own enclosure on the spot!