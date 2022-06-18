Building a Butterfly Nursery

to

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Newly minted Master Gardeners and nature lovers Becky Donaldson and Kym Martin will share their experience, knowledge and passion for raising butterflies. As part of their presentation, they will demonstrate how to build butterfly enclosures with a few readily available materials, so we can all raise butterflies and increase their population! Focusing on Black Swallowtails and Monarchs, they will also provide information about host plants, the butterfly life cycle, how to spot eggs and caterpillars, and how to release them into the wild. Becky's yard is both a Certified Monarch Waystation and Wildlife Habitat. Passionate about wildlife, she has been an intern at the Birmingham Zoo, Docent at the TN Aquarium, and currently volunteers at a local wildlife rescue center. Kym has been raising Monarch's for three years and released sixty-five last year! She is working towards certifying her garden as a Monarch Waystation and is persuading her neighbors to let her plant native milkweed in their yards! Please join us and feel free to bring a medium size or larger flower pot with potting soil and a tomato cage to build your own enclosure on the spot!

Info

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning, Home & Garden
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Building a Butterfly Nursery - 2022-06-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Building a Butterfly Nursery - 2022-06-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Building a Butterfly Nursery - 2022-06-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Building a Butterfly Nursery - 2022-06-18 10:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

June 9, 2022

Friday

June 10, 2022

Saturday

June 11, 2022

Sunday

June 12, 2022

Monday

June 13, 2022

Tuesday

June 14, 2022

Wednesday

June 15, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours