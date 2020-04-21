Building Personal Style with 12 Wardrobe Basics - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Building Personal Style

Do you find yourself opening your closet and seeing a closet full of clothes and yet you have nothing to wear? Are you looking to develop your own personal style, but you don’t know where to start?

Do you find yourself buying cute pieces for outfits you never wear or do not know how to style?

Building Personal Style with 12 Wardrobe Basics will help you build a foundation for your wardrobe utilizing pieces you can buy on places like Amazon. Katie Ford will walk you through the pieces that she uses everyday to build all her looks and give you tips and tricks on how to build your wardrobe.

Details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/21/building-personal-style-with-12-wardrobe-basics

About the teacher:

Stylish, eclectic, bold, adventurous, one of a kind are all terms that have been used to describe Katie Ford. An avid traveler, art lover, and fashionista, Katie is never afraid to stand out or buck style conventions. She uses her unique personal style as a form of self-expression. You can follow Katie’s personal style on Instagram @houseofhossette