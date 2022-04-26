× Expand thechattery.org Building Wealth Through Homeownership

Did you know homeownership is a key step in building your wealth?

We all want to be confident about buying and selling real estate, but it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the process. After all, a lot is riding on these decisions. But when you’re not sure where to start or how to start the stress can be paralyzing. Fear shouldn’t stop you from moving forward.

In this class Wealth Building Coach and Realtor Pualani Zuniga will guide you on why homeownership is a key step to wealth building, how to start the process and provide key insights on knowing when to buy.

About the teacher:

Originally from Hawaii, Pualani Zuniga only left after graduating from the University of Hawaii and joining the US Air Force. As a combat veteran and retired US Air Force Colonel, she knows the importance mentoring and education has on the transformation of people. Her last assignment was as the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Chair at the College of Information and Cyberspace, National Defense University, Fort McNair Washington D.C where she developed and taught courses for the college’s Master of Science degree and developed and implemented an Executive Mentoring program. Now, she helps people take control of their finances as a wealth building coach and guides them through Making a Great Move in their real estate decisions as a REALTOR ® with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Realty Center. Partnering with her as a Coach means you have a guide who creates clarity and calm in the chaos - the decisions are yours to make, but you don’t have to navigate the process alone.