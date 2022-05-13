Bunny Hop! 2022

Bunny Hop! Chairmen Zach & Katie Downs invite you to attend Bunny Hop! 2022 to benefit Chambliss Center for Children on Friday, May 13th.

This family-friendly fundraiser will be held in the spacious and open-air First Horizon Pavilion from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Parents can enjoy an evening with friends and festivities while their kids take advantage of the numerous activities for children. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend, including grandparents and adults without children.

Activities for children include a wide range of arts and crafts; a petting station with bunnies, chicks, lambs, and baby goats; balloon artists; a "sports zone"; inflatables; a photo booth; Kid Karaoke and more! All children in attendance also receive a Peter Rabbit coloring book to take home.

Adults will enjoy a silent auction, drinks, and dinner. The event entrance is off of Carter Street, where attendees can sign in and pay if reservations were not pre-paid.

Contact Emily Barrow at esbarrow@chamblisscenter.org for more information

Admission is $35 for adults and $15 for children. Little ones under the age of 2 are free. A family package, which includes two adults and up to four children, is $100. Prices increase after April 27th.

