Burlesque: Alice In Nightmareland

From the Burlesque and performance company that brought you, "Sugar, Spice, & Nothing Nice", "Bewitched & Bothered", "7 Deadly Fairytales", "Lust & War", "Babes In Toyland", and "Enchantress Of Oz", The Figurines present: ALICE IN NIGHTMARELAND

The rabbit hole is edged with jagged stone and looking glass is shattered. It is a very unmerry unbirthday for poor Alice as the dreamland she once explored turns into her darkest nightmare. Sexuality and perversion seek to turn Alice's innocence into Desolation.

This show will tow the line between sexy and scary and is definitely. 18+ only.

Tickets are $15/Advance & $20/Day of show

4 Chances To See:

DECEMBER 8 & 9

7pm MATINEE BOTH NIGHTS

10pm LATE SHOW BOTH NIGHTS