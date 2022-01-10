× Expand Photo by Matthias Wagner on Unsplash The Business of Comedy

Are you a performer interested in branching out of your home scene? In this class, you’ll learn all about the business of stand-up comedy.

The class will help guide you in finding venues and performer networks, as well as how to inquire about booking, compensation, and more. The instructor will also discuss producing shows and how to market all of your shows, no matter where it will be happening. Additionally, her experience as a woman in the industry provides a unique perspective on how to navigate situations while being viewed as a professional.

Please note: Masks are required.

About the instructor:

Bridgette Martin has had almost two decades of experience in the entertainment industry, specifically in live comedy. She spent 11 years working behind the scenes at a comedy club before spending 8 years on stage as a performer herself. She has toured extensively in the Southeast, performing for both independent shows and comedy clubs. She has opened for TJ Miller, Pauly Shore, Michael Winslow, DeAnne Smith, Hilliary Begley, and more. She has produced shows in several cities, including a multi-state tour that was a fundraiser for various pro-choice organizations. She has performed in festivals and counts herself as an international performer after that one time in Vancouver where it didn't go too well. Bridgette currently resides in Chattanooga, TN and is the booking agent for Hilliary Begley.