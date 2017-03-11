Butch Ross CD Release Concert

Chattanooga favorite Butch Ross celebrates the release of his newest recording, FOUND OBJECTS, on Saturday, March 11 at 7:00pm at Barking Legs Theater. The show features the music from the new CD.

Special guests include players from the Chattanooga Dulcimer Club.

FOUND OBJECTS is a collection of songs - almost a “collage” of tunes put together by Ross. (Quote from BR here . . )

Butch Ross puts his personal spin on a variety of favorites from the Beatles “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” and Radiohead’s “Idiotech,” as well as traditional tunes “Cluck Old Hen” and “Camp Meeting on the Fourth Of July”. His colorfully-crafted orginals round out the album, making for a fun listen with a surprise around every corner.

The FOUND OBJECTS release event is $15 at the door and includes a CD and reception following.

Barking Legs Theater is located at 1307 Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga. For more information about the show, call Trish Wileman at 941.330.5547/ tfwileman@gmail.com or Butch Ross at 423.779.6624/butchross@gmail.com. You can also visit www.butchross.com.