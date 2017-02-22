Butch Ross CD Release

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Chattanooga favorite Butch Ross celebrates the release of his newest recording, FOUND OBJECTS, on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00pm at Barking Legs Theater. The show features the music from the new CD.

Special guests include players from the Chattanooga Dulcimer Club.

FOUND OBJECTS is a collection of songs - almost a “collage” of tunes put together by Ross. “This is a collection of things I’ve done outside of my albums over the years. Some are remixes, or one-off tracks I’ve done for compilation albums, magazine CDs and other projects. Some are just weird musical experiments that came out better than expected. But there’s a story behind every song.”

Butch Ross puts his personal spin on a variety of favorites from the Beatles “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” and Radiohead’s “Idioteque,”  as well as his non-traditional take on traditional tunes like “Cluck Old Hen” and “Camp Meeting on the Fourth Of July”. His colorfully-crafted originals round out the album, making for a fun listen with a surprise around every corner.

The FOUND OBJECTS release event is $15 at the door and includes a CD and reception following.

