Butch Ross CD Release

Chattanooga favorite Butch Ross celebrates the release of his newest recording, FOUND OBJECTS, on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00pm at Barking Legs Theater. The show features the music from the new CD.

Special guests include players from the Chattanooga Dulcimer Club.

FOUND OBJECTS is a collection of songs - almost a “collage” of tunes put together by Ross. “This is a collection of things I’ve done outside of my albums over the years. Some are remixes, or one-off tracks I’ve done for compilation albums, magazine CDs and other projects. Some are just weird musical experiments that came out better than expected. But there’s a story behind every song.”

Butch Ross puts his personal spin on a variety of favorites from the Beatles “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” and Radiohead’s “Idioteque,” as well as his non-traditional take on traditional tunes like “Cluck Old Hen” and “Camp Meeting on the Fourth Of July”. His colorfully-crafted originals round out the album, making for a fun listen with a surprise around every corner.

The FOUND OBJECTS release event is $15 at the door and includes a CD and reception following.