Butch Ross Christmas Extravaganza

to Google Calendar - Butch Ross Christmas Extravaganza - 2018-12-14 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Butch Ross Christmas Extravaganza - 2018-12-14 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Butch Ross Christmas Extravaganza - 2018-12-14 21:00:00 iCalendar - Butch Ross Christmas Extravaganza - 2018-12-14 21:00:00

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us for a Christmas Extravaganza with Butch Ross. From Radiohead to Bach, there is no limit to the sounds or genre’s he plays. Wear your Christmas finest and join us for a holly, jolly good time.

Info
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4232661966
to Google Calendar - Butch Ross Christmas Extravaganza - 2018-12-14 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Butch Ross Christmas Extravaganza - 2018-12-14 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Butch Ross Christmas Extravaganza - 2018-12-14 21:00:00 iCalendar - Butch Ross Christmas Extravaganza - 2018-12-14 21:00:00
DI 15.42

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

October 18, 2018

Friday

October 19, 2018

Saturday

October 20, 2018

Sunday

October 21, 2018

Monday

October 22, 2018

Tuesday

October 23, 2018

Wednesday

October 24, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours