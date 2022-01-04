Multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Butch Ross has been a mainstay on Chattanooga stages for years, and for good reason. His songs and dulcimer instrumentals continue to engage and embrace audiences. To the delight of listeners, he puts the mountain dulcimer on steroids. Singer/songwriter Ryan Oyer is another local talent who also has graced stages here for years. Born from personal experiences and deep emotional connections, Ryan's songs have been compared to such artists as Jeff Tweedy and Jim James.
Butch Ross, Ryan Oyer at Songwriter's Corner
to
The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
