Butch Ross

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Butch Ross, a mainstay on Chattanooga stages for many years, will bring his unique handling of a dulcimer and original songs to the outdoor stage of Barking Legs Theater at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24.

The concert is part of a monthly series by Chattanooga Song Circle. Masks will be optional and attendees should bring a chair. Proceeds from the show will benefit local music by going to the artist and Barking Legs.

“Butch Ross really shines in an intimate, listening room environment like Song Circle affords,” said Song Circle founder Richard Daigle. “He adds steroids to the genteel mountain dulcimer, producing an amazing variety of harmonies and interwoven melodies. This will be a musical experience not to be missed.”

Tickets are $12.50 in advance and $15 at the gate and can be purchased at www.barkinglegs.org with a limited number of seats available.