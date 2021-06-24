Butch Ross

to

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Butch Ross

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Butch Ross, a mainstay on Chattanooga stages for many years, will bring his unique handling of a dulcimer and original songs to the outdoor stage of Barking Legs Theater at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24.

The concert is part of a monthly series by Chattanooga Song Circle. Masks will be optional and attendees should bring a chair. Proceeds from the show will benefit local music by going to the artist and Barking Legs.

 “Butch Ross really shines in an intimate, listening room environment like Song Circle affords,” said Song Circle founder Richard Daigle. “He adds steroids to the genteel mountain dulcimer, producing an amazing variety of harmonies and interwoven melodies. This will be a musical experience not to be missed.”

  Tickets are $12.50 in advance and $15 at the gate and can be purchased at www.barkinglegs.org with a limited number of seats available.

Info

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Butch Ross - 2021-06-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Butch Ross - 2021-06-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Butch Ross - 2021-06-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Butch Ross - 2021-06-24 19:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

June 10, 2021

Friday

June 11, 2021

Saturday

June 12, 2021

Sunday

June 13, 2021

Monday

June 14, 2021

Tuesday

June 15, 2021

Wednesday

June 16, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours