Butterflies In Your Garden!

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Learn how you can have more butterflies in your garden! Master Gardener Beth Rice wanted a yard filled with these beautiful winged creatures, and her passion has led her to create a unique habitat where they could thrive. In the last few years, Beth has almost completely replaced all the plants in her yard with “butterfly friendly” plants. She has collected a wide range of different host plants, which are attractive to butterflies for laying their eggs and for their caterpillars to eat, as well as nectar plants to provide butterflies with energy. Illustrating her talk with pictures of her own yard, Beth will provide many details on how you can achieve your own butterfly garden and enjoy these colorful and important pollinators.

Advance registration is suggested! To register for this class, send email to: education@mghc.org.

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
