Don't Buy All The Colors!

Have you ever fallen in love with an art supply (paper, paint, ink, pigment, spray) and bought ALL the colors available only to get completely overwhelmed at the selection you now have in front of you? In this class, we will explore how selective color selection can get you past the overwhelm and unlock your intuitive art play. Go beyond color theory and find the colors that make your art sing.

Join teacher April Corbett as we demo some intuitive play.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dont-buy-all-the-colors-online-class-tickets-112372597464

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career. Follow April on Facebook here.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.