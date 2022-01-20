Buzzed Bee Adult Spelling Bee

It's back!!!! Adults drinking and trying to spell!...The Buzzed Bee! Cowboy Edition!

Here's your chance to test your spelling skillz and win some cool prizes! $40 Gift Certificate 1st place!

$10 entry fee for up to 20 contestants.

$5 to spectate and hackle your friends. Sign up at the door, so don't be late!

Hosted by Reed Landry, we will also have celebrity judges Marcus White, Pinkie the Princess of Pain an Lilith the Clown!

Special guest comedians will keep you entertained during interludes. We can't wait to see everyone there!

