Buzzed Bee Spelling Contest

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

It's back!!!! Adults drinking and trying to spell!...The Buzzed Bee! Western Edition!

Here's your chance to test your spelling skillz and win some cool prizes! $40 Gift Certificate 1st place!

$10 entry fee for up to 20 contestants.

$5 to spectate and hackle your friends. Sign up at the door, so don't be late!

Hosted by Reed Landry, we will also have celebrity judges Pinkie the Princess of Pain an Lilith the Clown!

Special guest comedians will keep you entertained during interludes. We can't wait to see everyone there!

Comedy
