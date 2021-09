Buzzed Bee: Urban Edition

Join us for The Buzzed Bee at Wanderlinger!

Thursday, September 16, beginning at 8:30PM, Wanderlinger will be hosting a spelling bee event, with up to 20 contestants.

It will be $10 to enter, $5 to attend.

Hosted by Reed Landry, we will also have celebrity judges Lilith the Clown and Marcus White.

We will also have stand-up comedy during interludes. We can't wait to see everyone there!