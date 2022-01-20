Buzzed Bee

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

It's back!!!! Adults drinking and trying to spell!...The Buzzed Bee! This time it's the Cowboy Edition!

Here's your chance to test your spelling skillz and win some cool prizes!

$10 entry fee for up to 20 contestants.

$5 to spectate and heckle your friends. Sign up at the door, so don't be late!

1st Prize - $40 Gift Certificate

Hosted by Reed Landry, we will also have celebrity judges Marcus White, Pinkie the Princess of Pain & Lilith the Clown!

Special guest comedians will keep you entertained during interludes. We can't wait to see everyone there!

