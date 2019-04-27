C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert

Awarding-winning actor Max McLean presents his acclaimed portrayal of C.S. Lewis in The Most Reluctant Convert. The play is an exploration of Lewis’s dramatic conversion from determined atheist to vibrant Christian apologist. TheaterMania says McLean delivers an “uncannily spot-on performance!” The Chicago Sun-Times calls it “Bristling, Provocative, Highly Entertaining!” And The Weekly Standard writes “McLean delivers a performance that is worthy of its subject…a story about an immensely creative mind arriving at the threshold of faith.”

Tickets range from $30 - $91; great deals for groups! see www.cslewisonstage.com