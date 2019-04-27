C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert

to Google Calendar - C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 iCalendar - C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Awarding-winning actor Max McLean presents his acclaimed portrayal of C.S. Lewis in The Most Reluctant Convert. The play is an exploration of Lewis’s dramatic conversion from determined atheist to vibrant Christian apologist. TheaterMania says McLean delivers an “uncannily spot-on performance!” The Chicago Sun-Times calls it “Bristling, Provocative, Highly Entertaining!” And The Weekly Standard writes “McLean delivers a performance that is worthy of its subject…a story about an immensely creative mind arriving at the threshold of faith.”

Tickets range from $30 - $91; great deals for groups! see www.cslewisonstage.com

Info

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Talks & Readings, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 iCalendar - C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00
DI 16.14

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

April 5, 2019

Saturday

April 6, 2019

Sunday

April 7, 2019

  • Concerts & Live Music

    -

    1885 Grill

Monday

April 8, 2019

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Wednesday

April 10, 2019

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours