Cadek Virtual Masterclass: Practice Makes Progress with Elizabeth Borowsky

Develop your skills, create a practice plan, and hone your artistry, imagination, and expression with renowned pianist Elizabeth Borowsky.

PRACTICE MAKES PROGRESS

Cadek Conservatory of Music invites pianists of all ages and skill levels to our VIRTUAL masterclass with renowned pianist Elizabeth Borowsky.

Is your piano practice in need of a burst of inspiration and motivation? Join Elizabeth Borowsky for an hour and a half of collaborative learning on November 9 or 12. Borowsky will guide students of all ages and skill levels to fine tune their development and practice plan and focus their artistry and imagination.

Borowsky recommends students come prepared with a piece prepared or in progress. She will guide students through challenges in their pieces and how to effectively conquer them.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2693668120948408/

Hosted by Cadek Conservatory of Music at Girls Preparatory School