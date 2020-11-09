Cadek Virtual Masterclass: Practice Makes Progress

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Cadek Virtual Masterclass: Practice Makes Progress with Elizabeth Borowsky

Develop your skills, create a practice plan, and hone your artistry, imagination, and expression with renowned pianist Elizabeth Borowsky.

PRACTICE MAKES PROGRESS

Cadek Conservatory of Music invites pianists of all ages and skill levels to our VIRTUAL masterclass with renowned pianist Elizabeth Borowsky.

Is your piano practice in need of a burst of inspiration and motivation? Join Elizabeth Borowsky for an hour and a half of collaborative learning on November 9 or 12. Borowsky will guide students of all ages and skill levels to fine tune their development and practice plan and focus their artistry and imagination.

Borowsky recommends students come prepared with a piece prepared or in progress. She will guide students through challenges in their pieces and how to effectively conquer them.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2693668120948408/

Hosted by Cadek Conservatory of Music at Girls Preparatory School

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Cadek Virtual Masterclass: Practice Makes Progress - 2020-11-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cadek Virtual Masterclass: Practice Makes Progress - 2020-11-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cadek Virtual Masterclass: Practice Makes Progress - 2020-11-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cadek Virtual Masterclass: Practice Makes Progress - 2020-11-09 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

November 6, 2020

Saturday

November 7, 2020

Sunday

November 8, 2020

Monday

November 9, 2020

Tuesday

November 10, 2020

Wednesday

November 11, 2020

Thursday

November 12, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours