Caleb Warren - Kimono My House

Since we can’t get out and physically play shows, hug your necks, and spend time with all you good folks, I’ll be coming atcha live from the living room (or the kitchen, or the dining room) as a part of the Kimono My House Virtual House Concerts.

It’ll be roughly an hour-long set (7pm-8pm Eastern) and I’ll be playing Gents tunes from past releases, some tunes from our newest album (to be released soon), and a few tunes that you might not hear on any Gents releases.

Y’all come sit a spell with me and let’s “hang out” for an hour. I’ll “see” y’all there!

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2351058548529666/