Call Me Spinster

Chattanooga sister trio Call Me Spinster are celebrating the release of their debut self-titled EP with an outdoor release show at the new Yellow Racket Records on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 2-8pm.

Amelia, Rachel, and Rosalie will be signing records and selling unique merch designed by local artists Alecia Vera and Steven Preisman. The band will perform two outdoor live sets from the back balcony at 5pm and 7pm, and performances will also stream on Facebook Live. Masks will be required and a maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the store at one time.

RSVP Here: https://bit.ly/37u83xK 

Call Me Spinster is an extraordinary example of the transcendent musical bond only siblings can share. With unorthodox instruments and pristine vocal harmonies, the trio blurs old-timey traditions and modernized pop fun with a streak of self-aware humor. Showcasing their quirky, catchy lyrics,

Call Me Spinster’s debut single “Here You Are” filters Debbie Harry energy through a 60’s girl group chord progression. MXDWN recently praised the song, calling it “an excellent blend of retro rock that is a perfect pick-me-up during a global pandemic.” Magnet Magazine hailed their latest single “Two Hearts” saying it “epitomizes the album’s fleshed-out version of a timeless sound that hints at the past while steering just clear of preciousness.”

Follow Call Me Spinster: Website - Facebook - Instagram

Info

