Call Me Spinster with Grassland String Band

to Google Calendar - Call Me Spinster with Grassland String Band - 2019-12-13 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Call Me Spinster with Grassland String Band - 2019-12-13 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Call Me Spinster with Grassland String Band - 2019-12-13 20:30:00 iCalendar - Call Me Spinster with Grassland String Band - 2019-12-13 20:30:00

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Wanderlinger welcomes back Call Me Spinster and their genre-bending pals Grassland String Band for their Chattanooga debut.

Grassland String Band looks a little like bluegrass. It has a banjo, a fiddle and a mandolin on occasion. But there is the electric guitar and a drum kit. It’s jazzy, bluesy, soulful, country and rock. It’s something much more, something modern and amorphous. It’s music that crosses generations, crosses genres, and will cross your soul.

Doors at 8:30, Call Me Spinster at 9:00. $5 Cover

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
6154966070
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Call Me Spinster with Grassland String Band - 2019-12-13 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Call Me Spinster with Grassland String Band - 2019-12-13 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Call Me Spinster with Grassland String Band - 2019-12-13 20:30:00 iCalendar - Call Me Spinster with Grassland String Band - 2019-12-13 20:30:00
DI 16.47

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

November 21, 2019

Friday

November 22, 2019

Saturday

November 23, 2019

Sunday

November 24, 2019

Monday

November 25, 2019

Tuesday

November 26, 2019

Wednesday

November 27, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours