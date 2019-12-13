Call Me Spinster with Grassland String Band

Wanderlinger welcomes back Call Me Spinster and their genre-bending pals Grassland String Band for their Chattanooga debut.

Grassland String Band looks a little like bluegrass. It has a banjo, a fiddle and a mandolin on occasion. But there is the electric guitar and a drum kit. It’s jazzy, bluesy, soulful, country and rock. It’s something much more, something modern and amorphous. It’s music that crosses generations, crosses genres, and will cross your soul.

Doors at 8:30, Call Me Spinster at 9:00. $5 Cover