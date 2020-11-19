Call Me Spinster

to

The Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37363

Call Me Spinster

The Collegedale Credit Union Concert Series is proud to support live and local musicians to present Call Me Spinster! “Spinster melds familial harmony and old-timey sensibilities with pop sounds, reviving classics of doo-wop, 80s art pop, and 90s boy band rock.”

Bring a blanket and chairs and listen to the band from outside of The Commons or bring a chair and enjoy from the cover of the pavilion! Masks are required and there is plenty of space to promote social distancing!

Because the health and safety of our members and our community remains our priority, please understand that Collegedale Credit Union and The Commons will follow the guidance of city officials regarding any need to postpone this event.

For more information on this and upcoming concerts, please visit www.collegedale.org or call 423-396-2101.

https://www.spinsterband.com/about

Info

The Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37363
Concerts & Live Music
4233962101
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Call Me Spinster - 2020-11-19 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Call Me Spinster - 2020-11-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Call Me Spinster - 2020-11-19 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Call Me Spinster - 2020-11-19 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

November 9, 2020

Tuesday

November 10, 2020

Wednesday

November 11, 2020

Thursday

November 12, 2020

Friday

November 13, 2020

Saturday

November 14, 2020

Sunday

November 15, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours