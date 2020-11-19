Call Me Spinster

The Collegedale Credit Union Concert Series is proud to support live and local musicians to present Call Me Spinster! “Spinster melds familial harmony and old-timey sensibilities with pop sounds, reviving classics of doo-wop, 80s art pop, and 90s boy band rock.”

Bring a blanket and chairs and listen to the band from outside of The Commons or bring a chair and enjoy from the cover of the pavilion! Masks are required and there is plenty of space to promote social distancing!

Because the health and safety of our members and our community remains our priority, please understand that Collegedale Credit Union and The Commons will follow the guidance of city officials regarding any need to postpone this event.

For more information on this and upcoming concerts, please visit www.collegedale.org or call 423-396-2101.

https://www.spinsterband.com/about