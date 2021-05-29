Call Me Spinster

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Call Me Spinster

Wanderlinger Brewing Company is thrilled to welcome back to our stage, Call Me Spinster!

Doors 6:00PM | Show 7:00PM- 8:30PM | $10

This the first installment of our new Dinner and a Show Series, with a 7:00 PM early bird showtime!

We love live music and we know you do as well, but late nights are not for everyone. This series is family friendly and our kitchen is open during the show.

Chef Carolyn has crafted a fantastic menu with weekly specials. Make your family or date night plans for Dinner and Show, and be home by 10:00PM!

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4232697979
