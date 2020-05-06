Calm the Chaos: Introduction to The Sedona Method - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Introduction to the Sedona Method

Feeling tense? Anxious for the chaos to end? Desperate for relief? The Sedona Method is for you!

During this class, you will learn about a simple releasing technique you can use to reduce feelings of stress and anxiety during this time of uncertainty while getting a head start on new healthy habits for the future. While releasing is natural, holding on has become habitual and is the cause for much of our frustration. Experience a freer and more peaceful alternative.

A handout will be provided, so you can continue to use this self-care tool on your own at home.

Class Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/calm-the-chaos-intro-to-the-sedona-method-online-class-tickets-103248852096

About the teacher:

Laurel Askue is a Sedona Method Facilitator and PAX Certified Partner in Extreme Freedom. As a life coach, speaker, and transformational educator, she empowers people to free themselves from the lasting effects of past wounds, shock, shame, unexamined expectations and disempowering beliefs. Laurel's healing journey began in ninth-grade when she learned about manifestation and the human ability to rewire the brain. At the time, Laurel was trapped by feelings of insecurity, self-doubt, and low self-worth. This wake-up call catalyzed a life-long passion to become more fully alive, awake and empowered, and to bring these gifts to others.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.