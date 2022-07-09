Camden Smith with Connor McCutcheon

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

Camden Smith, originally from Trenton, Ga has everything from the wild and reckless party songs to the sweet and charming love songs. Ladies and gentlemen Camden Smith.

"I have seen and heard the future of Country Music and his name is Connor McCutcheon… His songs, his voice and his vision make him "The Real Deal." Country Music will live long and prosper with artists like Connor McCutcheon."

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Camden Smith with Connor McCutcheon - 2022-07-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Camden Smith with Connor McCutcheon - 2022-07-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Camden Smith with Connor McCutcheon - 2022-07-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Camden Smith with Connor McCutcheon - 2022-07-09 19:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

May 31, 2022

Wednesday

June 1, 2022

Thursday

June 2, 2022

Friday

June 3, 2022

Saturday

June 4, 2022

Sunday

June 5, 2022

Monday

June 6, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours