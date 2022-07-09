Camden Smith with Connor McCutcheon

× Expand Mars Michael Camden Smith and Connor McCutcheon at Songbirds

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

Camden Smith, originally from Trenton, Ga has everything from the wild and reckless party songs to the sweet and charming love songs. Ladies and gentlemen Camden Smith.

"I have seen and heard the future of Country Music and his name is Connor McCutcheon… His songs, his voice and his vision make him "The Real Deal." Country Music will live long and prosper with artists like Connor McCutcheon."