× Expand Camden Smith Camden Smith

Camden Smith is a country music singer born and raised in the great state of Georgia! His Georgia roots is shown in his show! At a Camden smith show you must expect country music sing alongs from all ages of the genre including some originals. If you are looking for some country music come see the Georgia native Camden Smith.

Show at 8:00 pm, no cover, tips for the artist appreciated, BOOK ONLINE or call 423-708-8505 for show and dinner reservations.