Camp Cooking 101 - Virtual Workshop

Learn how to cook gourmet feasts while camping without having access to a gourmet kitchen in this free interactive workshop.

https://www.facebook.com/events/773298213535458/

Event by Outdoor Chattanooga

Cooking in the outdoors need not be limited to hot dogs and s’mores. With the right ingredients, tools, and know-how, you can prepare gourmet feasts without a gourmet kitchen. The keys are planning and prep. Make plans to attend this free virtual workshop with Outdoor Chattanooga’s Program Coordinator and master chef, Terri Chapin, to learn about the various outdoor cooking methods, supplies, and tricks for easy and tasty cuisine utilizing backpacking and car camping equipment. Learn how to create a healthy, delicious meal with the same ingredients cooked on different types of stoves and fuel, and various types of camping cookware. What to bring, how to pack, food safety, clean up and critter considerations are a few more topics that will be covered. Participants will have the opportunity to win a gift card to Lodge Cast Iron to cook with on their next camping adventure! (one winner will be randomly selected from all participants following the online session).

Join Outdoor Chattanooga for a series of virtual workshops covering a variety of outdoor topics this winter. These live, interactive workshops will occur bi-weekly on Tuesdays, 7:00-8:00 PM, January 12 through March 23 online. Topics include hiking, fishing, camp cooking, backpacking, wilderness survival, and bike maintenance. These virtual workshops are free and open to all ages. No experience required to attend