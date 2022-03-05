× Expand Wanderlinger Zen Selekta

CampChilla presents Zen Selekta! We couldn't be happier to have Zen in town at CampChilla. We were lucky to have her at Synchronicity last year and her set was absolutely killer! On support is Guest.List to kick things off. Both Brad and I have Birthdays early March, so come prepared to help us celebrate proper!

Zen Selekta is one of Atlanta’s rising electronic music artists. As a tastemaker in the bass music community, she provides a spiritual identity marked by dark tonalities and dangerously delicious bass lines. Her mission is to unify humanity through transcending melodies of passion and healing sounds.

Zen's original work pulls inspiration from world music and deep dubstep. She fuses organic and sacred frequencies devised to awaken and rejuvenate the mind, soul, and body. With ambition to heal others and inspire change, she manifests her intentions into audible soundscapes. Zen has taken her live performance all over the globe, embodying her calling as a Selekta.

$15 pre-sales capped at 50 tickets, $20 GA 150 available, 200 total.

Ticket Link: https://theticketing.co/events/campchillapresentszenselekta

Support from Guest.List // HappyCamper // SpinChilla

Funktion-One sound provided by Soundsystem Cultures

badPineapple Visuals

Doors @ 9pm, music at 10pm