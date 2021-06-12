CampChilla

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

CampChilla

CampChilla takes the Wanderlinger stage Saturday, June 12th!

Doors at 9:00PM, show at 10:00PM. $12 Cover.

21+ after 9:00PM.

https://theticketing.co/events/campchilla-wanderlinger

From the band:

“CampChilla is back! In fact, we've been here the whole time, keeping a focus on safety throughout the pandemic. With the availability of vaccines, we have decided that June 12th is a great time to kick things off again! We'll have sets from SpinChilla, who has opened for Black Tiger Sex Machine and led Sooper Group sound camps at Bonnaroo, and HappyCamper, who recently opened for Rudashi and Luzcid, as well as WerD and has releases on Wavecraft Collective and Subconscious Noise!

We can't wait to announce our headliner, but for the time being, know that they are making waves all over, more on them soon!

We're so excited to be back at Wanderlinger Brewing Company, there's so much room for activities!

We also have some new stage designs we can't wait to try out...

Danley Soundlabs per usual provided by SRF Productions, as well as badPineapple Visuals for your eye candy.”

Info

