WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

CampChilla presents SHΛKTi SOUND w/ Finn

SHΛKTi is the DJ project of Athens native Samantha Barnhart.

Shakti ▽ means power and represents creativity & the feminine divine. Blending deep dub & global bass, SHΛKTi seeks to embody this idea and looks to share that energy with those who listen.

We had the pleasure of hosting SHΛKTi SOUND on DeBussy at Unknown Phestival and were blown away, we can't wait to have SHΛKTi with us at CampChilla!

http://soundcloud.com/shaktisoundwav

We also have Finn joining us in person this time! We had originally booked Finn for our March 2020 show, but unfortunately had to adjust to a stream given last years events. We've been waiting so long for this and couldn't be more excited to share in the experience with you!

https://soundcloud.com/finntunes

And of course it wouldn't be CampChilla without sets from SpinChilla and HappyCamper.

Danley Soundlabs provided by SRF Productions

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063607021352

Visuals by badPineapple

https://www.facebook.com/badpineapplevisuals

10pm - 3am

Presale $12.66 (incl. fees), $15 at the door

https://theticketing.co/events/campchilla-shakti/

21+

Info

Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
